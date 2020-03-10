Canvas Community back open with new safety rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Violent fights outside the Canvas Community in Little Rock, caused the church to close and not feed the homeless.

After one week off, the church is opening again but this time with new safety rules.

“It feels like we’re doing what we are supposed to be doing when we have the doors open,” said Gail Brooks, Lead Pastor at Canvas Community.

Canvas Community is back open for business after a 10-day hiatus following two fights and property vandalization.

Now men and women are lining up outside to get their ticket for a hot meal.

“We will serve food until people have had their fill or we run out,” said Brooks.

Lead Pastor Gail Brooks said opening the doors means changes are on the way.

Changes, which will mostly affect busy Wednesday dinners, where the church typically feeds 140 people.

“We will have a limit to 100 guests in the building, so we can have space for everyone to sit down to eat,” said Brooks.

Brooks said they will not turn anyone away hungry. Anyone that shows up past the 100 limit will be given a to-go box of hot food.

Brooks said another change will be having guests stay inside until they are ready to leave for good.

“As opposed to having people in and out and creating a lot of chaos on the street,” said Brooks.

Changes and all, you can tell everyone is happy to be back at Canvas.

“I’m excited,” said Sophia Warriner, who volunteers at Canvas.

Especially Monday night volunteer Sophia Warriner, who missed her typical dinner crowd while the church was closed.

“I’m hoping there will be a lot of people and that its the normal crowd, maybe a few more and I hope the atmosphere is the same as it was before,” said Warriner.

Brooks said it’s worth it if everyone is safe.

“There is enough violence on the streets for people who live on the street, we don’t want that to be a reality here,” said Brooks.