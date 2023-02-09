LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The upcoming Capital City Classic 10K is offering some big money for top athletes to compete in April.

The downtown Little Rock race is set for Saturday, April 1, and the top 5 male and female finishers will receive $1,000, $600, $450, $300 and $150.

“Offering prize money catapults this race into another tier,” Little Rock Roadrunners Club President Brent Corbitt said. “Our race is well respected and rich in history and tradition.”

The prize money is a first in more than 25 years for the race.

“To offer a total of $5,000 in prize money is special,” Corbitt continued. “It is rare for races this size to offer money and draw the attention of elite athletes. This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our award sponsor, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield,”

Harrison Energy Partners and Middleton Heat & Air are co-presenting sponsors for 2023.

“We love the opportunity to showcase the best of downtown Little Rock,” race director Bill Torrey said. “The course goes over the Broadway and Main St Bridges, circles the Capitol and finishes after a long stretch on Capitol.”

The Capital City Classic offers a free kid’s race starting at 7:30 a.m. with the 10k starting at 8:00 a.m.

For more details and to register visit LittleRockRoadrunners.com.