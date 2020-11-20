Capitol lighting, fireworks still on, formal ceremony canceled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston announced Friday there will not be a formal Capitol Lighting Ceremony this year, but there will be a firework show and the lighting of the Capitol on Saturday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

Thurston said in a release people are welcome to attend the firework show and the lighting of the Capitol, but should wear a mask and social distance.

The Capitol will close to visitors at 5:30 p.m. on December 5.

Thurston also announced starting Monday, November 23, the Capitol will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekends to see holiday decorations.

The State Capitol will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

