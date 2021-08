LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A person is dead after their body was found inside a car submerged in a creek in southwest Little Rock.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Police are investigating.

A Pulaski County dive team assisted in the recovery this afternoon in the 4300 block opf Mabelvale Pike.

The coroner is working to determine the cause of death.

The Little Rock police investigation is continuing.