Car shot at while child inside, LR Police say Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a car with a child inside was shot at on Tuesday evening.

According to a Little Rock Police report, a man told officers he was dropping his wife off at Taco Bell on Colonel Glenn Road for her shift when he saw a Brown late-model Ford Expedition pull into the entrance of the restaurant.

The man told police that two men got out of the SUV and yell at someone across the parking lot.

According to the report, the man said shots were fired. The man said he reached into the backseat and pushed his 5-year-old daughter down as he took off. The man said the vehicle he and the girl were in was hit by gunfire.

The man's wife told police that when the shots were fired, she ran into the building to the walk-in cooler with other employees. The woman told police she heard five shots as she was running.

A third witness told police he was outside the business taking out the trash and stopped to talk to the man and employee when the shouting and shooting happened. He told police that he also ran to the cooler inside the business and heard around 12 shots fired. The man told police that he saw a black semi-automatic handgun and an AR-style or Mac-10 gun used.

No one was injured.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Little Rock Police.