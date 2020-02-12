Career and Technical education day at State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was career and technical education day at the State Capitol, and Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed students from across the state inside the Capitol rotunda.

The Governor spoke about his recent meeting with President Trump in which they discussed career and technical education.

The Governor, stressing the need for more talented individuals in the realm of cyber-security, pointing to the dedication of his task force in providing more training for that field.

He also highlighted the success in building more career-focused programs to schools.

“Since 2015 we’ve reduced the number of school districts without access to a secondary career center from 54 down to fewer than 10, and we want to get that down to zero.” said Governor Asa Hutchinson.