LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that restaurants will be able to open for limited dining on May 11.

Starting May 11, the maximum amount of people allowed in a restaurant will be one-third of the occupancy rate. Physical distancing between patrons and tables will be required. Reservations will be encouraged. Employees must wear face coverings and do daily screenings. They will also have to frequently wash their hands. Customers will be encouraged to pre-order when possible. No groups of over 10 people will be allowed. Restaurants are encouraged to have a senior hour. No self-service will be allowed. Staff will need to clean and disinfect tables and menus after each meal. Gathering at bars and entertainment will be prohibited.