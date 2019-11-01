Cargo van hits 18-wheeler and bridge on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County, 1 injured

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark.- Officials say one person was injured after a cargo van hit an 18-wheeler and bridge Friday.
According to the Glen Rose Fire Department, the accident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the 102 West on Interstate 30.
Pictures on their Facebook page show several items strewn on the Interstate.
Officials say as of 4 p.m., one lane is open.
The Glen Rose Fire Department says Rockport Mt. Willow Fire, Arkansas State Police, Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Spring County 911, Tanner’s Truck & Equipment Inc., LifeNet and the Hot Spring County Office of Emergency Management assisted in the crash.