Carlisle PD: Person connected to Saturday shooting in Lonoke County found dead Sunday morning

CARLISLE, Ark. – A person is dead just one day after allegedly shooting another person in Lonoke County.

The names of the victim and the deceased person have not been released.

The Carlisle Police Department received a tip that a vehicle matching the description of one involved in a shooting Saturday was on Raborn Road.

Police located the vehicle and found a person nearby dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A neighbor told investigators that the shooting happened Saturday on South Greenlaw around 2:45 p.m.

The condition of the victim of Saturday’s shooting has not been released.