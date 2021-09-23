Carlisle Police Department reports major gas leak, businesses temporarily closing

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CARLISLE, Ark. – Officials from the Carlisle Police Department are advising people to avoid an area where they report there is a major gas leak.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of N. Court St. between 2nd and 3rd Streets and they say that some businesses in the area are temporarily closing for the safety of their employees.

The CPD said that BancorpSouth is closing and their employees are relocating to the Hazen branch. Officers also said that the Medsker Pharmacy, Tobacco Superstore, US Post Office and the Court Street Offices are all temporarily closed due to the gas leak.

Authorities said they will advise when the area reopens.