Carlisle School District settling in amid pandemic

CARLISLE, Ark. — The bell has been rung for the first day of school in Arkansas. We stopped by the Carlisle School District to see how the big and little kids are settling into in-schooling learning amid a pandemic.

Starting senior year with an accessory other than her back pack.

“The mask really isn’t a big deal because we’ve done it for so long,” said Audrey Fortner a Senior at Carlisle High School.

Fortner says adjusting to life at Carlisle High School amid a pandemic is pretty different.

“We have to do Germ X a lot and it’s just like a lot of stuff,” said Fortner.

No lockers, lines on the ground to direct foot traffic, and even desk shields are what you will find in this high school.

It’s a bit more creative over at the Elementary School to help the little ones understand. There are spaced out lunchroom seating, sanitation stations, and for the really little ones, dividers.

“Other than logistical issues, our kids have done a great job and I’ll give our parent community the probs there,” said William Rountree the Carlisle Superintendant.

The struggle might be logistics for the staff but its the lack of interaction for some students.

“The challenge would probably be not feeling the connection of others because we are so far apart, it’s hard,” said Fortner.

Fortner says she is just taking it one day at a time, knowing her Senior Year will be one for the books.

“It’s going to be a weird school year,” said Fortner.