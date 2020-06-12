Carroll County inmate released may be COVID-19 positive; now missing

Dad: "I'm scared for her and other people's health"

CARROLL COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — A Carroll County jail inmate was never tested for COVID-19 — upon entering, or leaving, the jail — according to her family who said she may have the virus.

Stacy Wilson, 29, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after getting into a skirmish with her dad on the night of June 4 at his home in Eureka Springs, according to a Eureka Springs Police report.

Gary Wilson said his daughter’s bail amount was $80, but at 65, on a fixed income, he could not afford to pay it.

She was jailed for six days.

Wilson said she had been calling him daily because she had not been feeling well.

“I called the jail, mayor, Arkansas Department of Health,” said Wilson, a long-time Eureka Springs resident. “I was trying to find a way to get my daughter [COVID] tested, and I didn’t hear back from anyone.”

On Wednesday, June 10, Wilson said he got a call that his daughter was being released.

“The plan was to pick her up and get her tested,” he said.

Wilson has custody of Stacy’s two children: ages six and two. He hired a babysitter, so he could go pick her up from jail.

Noah 6 years old, Aryanna 4 years old. Stacy Wilson’s children. Photo courtesy from the family.

He arrived at the jail and was told by the employees that she had left.

“I have her phone and her two children, right here,” said Wilson. “It’s not like her to not check in with me, or her sisters.”

Wilson is worried that she may be infected and contaminating others — and that no one has heard from her.

PAROLEE JAD PERKINS’ CARROLL COUNTY VISIT

This is the same jail where Jad Perkins, 40, was booked into after being arrested on a parole violation from Cummins Unit. Perkins was in Eureka Springs for a couple of weeks and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Jad Perkins booking photo. Courtesy Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The Carroll County Detention Center in Berryville, Arkansas, can house up to 36 inmates, according to the website prisonfinder.org.

Several calls were made to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to find out what protocol was for inmates and COVID-19 testing. Also, an email was sent to Carroll County Sherriff’s Major Jerry Williams for comment. As of yet, no response has been received.