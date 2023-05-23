LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The national not-for-profit Carry the Load is in Little Rock on Tuesday on its mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The organization is hosting a walk to the Little Rock National Cemetery in the afternoon. The event will include members from across the country, remembering those who died in the line of duty.

One of the volunteers, Emily Reeves Dean, walks to remember her Navy Seal brother, Robert, who died in Afghanistan in 2011.

“This is a really great organization and a great way to remind people that that’s what Memorial Day is really about,” Dean said.

Dean’s brother is depicted on three Carry the Load buses this year, which travel over 20,000 miles in a national relay leading up to Memorial Day.