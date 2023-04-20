LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – CARTI held a wine and food event Thursday night that aimed to help those who have battled cancer.

The CARTI Cancer Center hosted its first CARTI Salute fundraiser, a food and wine fundraiser that aimed to raise money to assist cancer patients.

Funds went to CARTI’s Patient Assistance Program which provides support services like transportation, lodging assistance and emotional counseling for cancer patients and their families.

Participants of the event enjoyed wines from different regions around the world and food from restaurants like 42 Bar and Table, Cache, Cheers and Red Oak Steakhouse.

CARTI officials said they plan to make it an annual event.