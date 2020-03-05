CARTI’s Coronavirus safety precautions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In light of the global health development coronavirus disease (COVID-19), CARTI is taking every precaution possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every person who enters a CARTI treatment facility. With a goal to offer the highest quality cancer care to our patients, our physicians, executive leadership and staff are continuing to monitor the current health situation and plan coordinated, strategic efforts.

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas, we are doing everything possible to minimize the risk of exposure within a CARTI facility. As our patients and visitors, we need your help in following our recommended COVID-19 safety precautions. Below you will find ways you can reduce your risk of exposure within a CARTI facility and in your daily life within your community.

WITHIN A CARTI FACILITY

VISITORS TO CARTI BEFORE ARRIVAL When making an appointment, patients will be asked screening questions to evaluate possible symptoms. If you identify certain symptoms – cough, shortness of breath, runny nose or fever – we will work with your oncologist to set an appropriate plan of care. We are asking patients to only bring caregivers who have not traveled, or have a household member who has not traveled, to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 14 days. UPON ARRIVAL When you arrive at our facility, you will be asked to evaluate your symptoms. If you identify certain symptoms, you will be instructed to go to the front desk to receive a mask you must wear throughout your visit. We ask that all clinics and labs limit any non-essential visitors. Before entering or leaving clinic space, please apply antiseptic hand sanitizer.

CARTI TEAM MEMBERS We also want you to know, all team members have been asked to self-report to their supervisor if they are planning to travel outside of the country.



WITHIN YOUR COMMUNITY

COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system. To protect yourself from respiratory illnesses that may increase your risk of developing COVID-19, we encourage everyone to: Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or with an antiseptic hand sanitizer. Refrain from touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid crowded areas and people who are sick.



Our team will continue to closely monitor the health advisories and follow guidelines set by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Arkansas Department of Health. As new information is discovered, and in light of new guidelines or possible product shortages, it may become necessary at some point in the future to limit or restructure how some aspects of our clinics are operated. We will make every attempt to continue seamless, uninterrupted care for our most precious resource – our patients.

As always, the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and team members is our highest priority.

If you have any additional questions, please contact your medical team or call 501.906.3000.