Case file reveals photos, receipts gathered as evidence in 2017 hit-and-run in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Last week, former Little Rock assistant principal Keith Hearnsberger received a one-year prison sentence for his role in a hit-and-run accident that injured two men, including Little Rock police officer, Lt. Johnny Gilbert Jr.

It happened the first weekend of November in 2017.

This week, we obtained a copy of Hearnsberger's case file, which reveals never-before-seen photos and evidence gathered as part of the investigation.

Photos taken during a search warrant following the crash reveal a glance inside Hearnsberger's car. In some of the photos, three flasks can be seen sitting in the front seat next to ID badges, ticket stubs and a receipt.

Newly obtained photos from the night of the crash reveal bloody curbsides and a ripped police uniform worn by Lt. Gilbert as he was hit.

Hearnsberger turned himself in and read investigators a prepared statement, which were his only words spoken about the incident. In it, he describes being a deacon and spending that fateful day working with a church in Blytheville before heading back to his Little Rock home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

A closer look inside his car reveals tickets to a play that Saturday night and witnesses told police they spotted him at a bar.

A bar employee provided officers with this receipt, saying Hearnsberger was with the person who bought drinks. Hearnsberger wasn't seen purchasing any.

Reporter Mitch McCoy tried speaking with Hearnsberger outside of jail back in 2017. Hearnsberger avoided questions and hid his face.