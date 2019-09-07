Catch up on Arkansas Wildlife TV this month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Hunting season unofficially kicked off with the opening day of dove season last weekend, and soon many more Arkansans will be heading into the field in search of squirrels, rabbits, waterfowl and deer. It’s also less than a month until the start of another season – the Fall 2019 season of Arkansas Wildlife TV.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s award-winning weekly television show returns with new episodes Oct. 5 on KFTA-TV Channel 24 in northwestern Arkansas and Oct. 6 on KARZ-TV Channel 42 and KARK-TV Channel 4 in the central Arkansas market.

That makes September the perfect time to binge on past episodes of “Arkansas Wildlife.” The show is available by visiting www.arkansaswildlife.com and clicking on the “Visit Our YouTube Channel” link, or by searching for the Arkansas Wildlife TV channel on YouTube. Episodes are categorized by season, with fall seasons featuring more hunting-related segments and spring seasons with more fishing-themed programs. “Arkansas Wildlife” is also a great way to learn about the Game and Fish Commission’s conservation work that goes on behind the scenes to improve fish and wildlife habitat and maintain robust animal populations in The Natural State.

A couple of episodes you’ll want to check out include Season 4, Episode 9, featuring the incredible story of Master Sgt. Son Tao of the U.S. Army, who found an escape from combat-related stress and injury through fly fishing and fly tying. Tao’s story, along with an episode about the three faces of the Little Missouri River in southwestern Arkansas (Season 5, Episode 5), recently earned “Arkansas Wildlife” two Mid-America EMMY nominations.

With a few weeks left until archery deer season and a couple of months until gun deer and duck seasons get started, “Arkansas Wildlife” may help to fill the void until Arkansas hunters can scratch the itch later this fall.