Cats saved after Central Arkansas fires thanks to oxygen masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two felines have been saved in separate weekend house fires in Central Arkansas thanks to special oxygen masks made just for animals.

One of the rescues was in Sherwood where a 12-year-old yellow tabby had difficulty breathing due to soot in his mouth and nose.

Officials say after about 20 minutes he was breathing normally. Another cat was also found at the scene who was scared but otherwise okay.

Their 90-year-old owner was so happy firefighters got both cats out safely that she broke down in tears.

Cat receives oxygen at scene of Little Rock house fire.

Also, in Little Rock on Sunday, another kitty (photo above) was saved when an apartment caught fire at 15th and College streets.

The Little Rock Fire Department posted a photo of the rescue on Facebook.

The post stated that Engine 8 crew members, along with a Little Rock Police Department officer, worked to revive the cat.

Firefighters say the cat “was brought outside lifeless but was breathing on its own when transported to the Emergency Vet.”

No other injuries were reported.