CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped from a car in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — It’s not uncommon to hear a dog was dumped on the side of the road or abandoned on a street.

However, today a woman saw it happen and her friend captured the whole thing on his security cameras.

It happened in a Conway neighborhood, where Breanna McLendon was heading to her friend’s house to drop her dog off for a doggy play date. As she was pulling into the driveway she noticed something strange.

“There was a car sitting at the stop sign and I just noticed it because it had been sitting there a while then it sped off and when I got out of my car I recognized there was a dog chasing after it that wasn’t there previously,” said McLendon.

McLendon said the puppy immediately came over to her looking for some attention.

“I think I said out loud ‘did that dog just get dumped?’ so yeah definitely shocked, I couldn’t believe it had happened really right in front of me,” said McLendon.

After seeing the dog get dumped, Mclendon called her friend at work and told him what had happened.

“I immediately took out my ring cam to look at it. Definitely the way the dog ran after the vehicle and how the car sped off, it just seemed like it had been dumped,” said Bradford Gibson, caught dog being dumped on camera.

Once he saw the footage, Gibson came home to try to help with the dog.

“No microchip was there, no collar was on the dog so the signs are pointing to that it was abandoned,” said Gibson.

With no microchip or collar to point them in the direction of the owner, Gibson and McLendon took to social media to spread the word.

Gibson said this isn’t the first time a dog has been dumped in the neighborhood.

“Years ago, our dog Dory showed up at the house and we’re pretty sure she was abandoned as well,” said Gibson.

Now they are on a mission to find a loving home for the little shepherd.

“He’s so sweet, very docile, he has played great with our dogs back in the backyard all afternoon,” said McLendon.

“It’s heartbreaking but I think if it was a true abandonment then it’s probably a better future for this dog, to have a family that loves it,” said Gibson.

So far no one has come forward claiming the dog or looking to adopt.

Arkansas law states, if you are found guilty of abandoning a dog, you can get a fine up to $1,000 or up to one year in jail, community service and a psychological evaluation.