CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes home in Wynne

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- As storms rolled through Arkansas, some areas got hit harder than others.

Lightning ripped through a home in Wynne and it was caught on camera.

“How close was that? Did we get hit? ” said Shane Bolender, Wynne Homeowner.

Homeowner Shane Bolender said his family was making breakfast when there was a bright flash of light.

“All of a sudden a brilliant flash of white light just filled the house and we heard a really loud cracking sound,” said Bolender.

Bolender and his wife thought their home was hit and quickly started looking for the damage.

“There was an actual static electricity feeling to everything. It felt like our house charged up,” said Bolender.

After inspecting the house and not finding anything, they decided to check the surveillance videos.

Which is when they saw lightning hit close by.

Bolender had no idea the lightning hit anything until he saw a Facebook post by the Wynne Fire Department.

The post read in part, “Firefighters found that the home had been struck by lightning, blowing a huge section of interior wall out and knocking bricks off the outside of the home.”

“When I saw the drywall blown out and it actually blew a nail from one side of the room to the other. I mean somebody could have been in that room and gotten seriously hurt,” said Bolender.

Luckily, fire fighters say no one was injured.

Bolender tells us after the lightning hit, they took the storms more serious.

“Our eyes opened up and we watched out the windows a little more often. My wife was really on high alert for the rest of the day,” said Bolender.