CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man swims in rising Arkansas River near Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Our crew captured video of a man swimming in the Arkansas River Sunday night near downtown Little Rock.
Officials have told people to stay away from the rising river because it's such a dangerous situation.
The river is expected to crest at 27.5 feet on June 3 in Little Rock.
