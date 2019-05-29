Local News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man swims in rising Arkansas River near Little Rock

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:43 AM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Our crew captured video of a man swimming in the Arkansas River Sunday night near downtown Little Rock.

Officials have told people to stay away from the rising river because it's such a dangerous situation.

The river is expected to crest at 27.5 feet on June 3 in Little Rock.

