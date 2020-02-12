CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man uses car to break into convenience store, stealing box of cigarettes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-A man breaks into a convenience store in Little Rock and steals several cartons of cigarettes leaving behind lots of broken glass and busted windows.

The act was caught on camera.

The man used his car to break inside.

The owner says from start to finish it took him about five minutes to steal cigarettes.

People who live in the Hillcrest area couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the video.

Everyday Kathy Jordan visits the Pic & Go store on Kavanugh Blvd in Little Rock.

“I always stop by to get a snack or Coke or something like that,” she said.

On Tuesday, crews were hard at work replacing busted windows.

“To cause all this damage, thank goodness no one was here, no was hurt,” she said.

Early Sunday morning, a man broke into the store and it was caught on camera.

“It’s just a shame,” she said.

“He tried to get in the door so he gets back car and backs in a few times, he crashes the whole glass down,” Jordan said.

But the man is not successful the first time so he gets in his car and backs up again.

“Think about the damage he did to his car I mean it’s pointless,” Kathy said.

Cameras show he wasn’t there alone.

“Looks like there was a lady in the car, she gets out and takes off,” she said.

The man jumps over the counter, making a mess before ripping a box off the shelf.

“He takes as many cigarettes as he can get,” she said.

The man even had a hard time getting out of the store.

“At least we can laugh about that,” she said.

All for a box of cigarettes.

“There’s a lot of stuff in the store if you were hard up for something you could have taken more than cigarettes. I mean take the lottery tickets you know.Then i would have been mad,” she said.

In the video you can see the thief back up his car into the store causing some damage. #arnews pic.twitter.com/R5mu9CP2QM — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) February 11, 2020

The first time backing up into the store wasn't enough. The thief had to do it a second time. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/hNMD1C4VkC — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) February 11, 2020

The man jumps over the counter and steals a box of cigarettes.

The owner filed a report with Little Rock police.

Jordan says the community posted about the break in on the Nextdoor app and even wanted to help the owner.