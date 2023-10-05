LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Celebration of Life event has been announced for former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Henry Hays.

The public service will be held at the First Pentecostal Church at 1401 Calvary Road in North Little Rock on Thursday, October 12 at 3:00 p.m.

The longtime mayor and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives died on Wednesday at the age of 76.

The much-beloved Hays spent 24 years in public service and was honored in 2003 with the city opening the Patrick H. Hays Senior Citizens Center on Pershing Boulevard.

Hays is survived by his wife Linda, their daughter and grandchildren.