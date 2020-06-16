Centennial Bank Commerce Center at Riverdale hosts topping out ceremony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (News release) – The ceremonial topping out for Centennial Bank’s

Commerce Center at Riverdale was held earlier today.

A beam, decorated with a flag of the United States and a Centennial Bank flag, was raised to

the top of the new branch bank located 1031 Rebsamen Park Road.

The new location, which is scheduled to open in March 2021, will be a 24,500 square-foot,

three-story building. As an added convenience, many different facets of the bank will gather

under the same roof to offer a broad range of financial products to suit individual customer

needs.

“Our state-of-the-art Commerce Center is nearing completion and within a few months will be

ready to receive and serve our customers,” said Gordon Silaski, Centennial Bank Division

President. “We are proud of this project and of our ability to grow our bank and further invest

in the community in what has obviously been a challenging year for everyone.”

For additional information about Centennial Bank, visit www.my100bank.com.