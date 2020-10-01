CenterPoint Energy’s Arkansas natural gas customers to benefit from lower rates beginning Oct. 1

Officials say the lower rates reflect the utility's success in controlling costs while providing reliable service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas customers in Arkansas will benefit from lower rates starting with bills that are calculated on October 1, 2020.

According to a news release sent by CenterPoint Energy Thursday morning, the new rate will mean a monthly savings of $2.07 for a residential customer with average gas usage, which is about a 4.2% decrease in their total natural gas bill.

CenterPoint Energy officials say the utility provides natural gas to about 400,000 residential and business customers in Arkansas.

According to the news release, the Arkansas Public Service Commission recently approved the rate reduction after reviewing the utility’s annual Formula Rate Plan (FRP) filed earlier this year.

Officials say the decrease reflects CenterPoint Energy’s efforts to limit its operations and maintenance expenses.

Under the FRP, customers pay the utility’s actual cost-of-service, while also benefitting from cost savings, according to the news release.

“We have succeeded in controlling our operational expenses even as we continue delivering excellent service to our customers and maintaining a safe, reliable system with additional investments in pipeline integrity and leak reduction,” said Cindy Westcott, vice president, Arkansas and Oklahoma Region, CenterPoint Energy.

She added: “The annual Formula Rate Plan is an important regulatory mechanism that enables us to pass along savings to customers and maintain reasonable rates while providing safe, reliable service. It is all the more important at this financially challenging time for so many Arkansas families and businesses.”

CenterPoint Energy officials say during the current coronavirus emergency, the utility is also working with customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements or extensions. Since March, the utility has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment.

CenterPoint Energy says customers who may have difficulty paying their natural gas bills to set up a payment plan now so their bills don’t become so large they struggle to pay them later. To discuss payment options, call 800-992-7552.

