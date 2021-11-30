Central Arkansans help those in need on Giving Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Giving Tuesday, Arkansans are giving back to some of their favorite non-profits across the state.

Celebrated on November 30th this year, Giving Tuesday encourages people to come together and share acts of kindness or donations to support communities and causes.

One of the many organizations that is participating this year is Our House, a homeless shelter in Little Rock. They see hundreds of men, women and children every day and empower them to succeed in the workforce, school, and in life.

Executive director Ben Goodwin said Giving Tuesday is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers and is one of the reasons they can help as many people as they do.

“It takes a lot of work, a lot of money and a lot of resources to provide the services we provide to more than 2,500 people each year and it’s the generous support from the community that makes that possible and Giving Tuesday just shines a spotlight on that need that we have all year round,” Goodwin said.

Our House is just one of the many organizations in central Arkansas participating in Giving Tuesday.

Here are links to donate to several organizations:

Our House

Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Central Arkansas Library System

Arkansas PBS

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Salvation Army

Arkansas Food Bank

Friends of the Animal Village

Little Rock Compassion Center