LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School is back in session this week in Central Arkansas, but going back to school can be pricey. There were several events around Little Rock this weekend, in an effort to aid in the cost of going back to school.

Free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies were given away with the goal of giving students what they need to succeed.

Raymona Ellison, Executive Director of the non-profit Hope Connections held an event today at Skillz Barbershop.

“During this time where things are just a little more expensive, we have definitely seen a lot more attention for this specific event,” Ellison said.

The lines were long, and people filled up the shop, similar to the back-to-school event inside of Culture Clothing Store.

Stephon Hullum-Mhoon partnered with other businesses to also help parents save money.

“I’ve had people contact me two weeks before- just letting me know like look y’all let me know when y’all opening the door so I can be at the front door,” Hullum-Mhoon said.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that back to school spending is expected to reach an all-time high at $41.5 billion dollars nationwide, with households expected to spend about $890 each.

Taylor Woodson works at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Arkansas and said that drives like this help kids with their school experience.

“These drives help with the school experience, and also making sure they have everything they need in order to learn,” Woodson said.

She sees how inflation impacts families daily.

“The prices are going up a lot of things are going up, and it’s just different than what is used to be,” Woodson said.

Ellison says going back to school can be stressful, but encourages parents to soak it in.

“Don’t blink, embrace every moment, enjoy every moment, be fully present in every moment, because before you know it they’re up and out,” Ellison said.