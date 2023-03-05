BIGELOW, Ark. – A popular spring tradition has returned to central Arkansas. The 45th annual Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival is underway on Wye Mountain in Bigelow.

The festival features seven acres filled with around 65 varieties of daffodils and jonquils. There are also arts and crafts and food vendors.

Bennie Ross Harmon from Wye Mountain Methodist Church said that the event brings visitors from around the country.

“We have had people from other countries come and visit us in the field,” Harmon said. “It’s be going on this week, and probably next week.”

The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and will likely run through next Sunday.

There are no charges to attend, and parking is free.