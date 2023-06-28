LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With excessive heat in the forecast, cooling centers are opening up across central Arkansas.

The heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher Wednesday and 110 degrees or higher Thursday.

The locations provided across central Arkansas:

Little Rock

East Little Rock Community Center – (2500 E. Sixth Street)

Dunbar Community Center – (1001 W. 16th Street)

Southwest Community Center – (6401 Baseline Road)

Stephens Community Center – (3720 W. 18th Street)

North Little Rock

North Little Rock Community Center – (2700 Willow Street)

Conway

Don Owen Sports Center – (10 Lower Ridge Road)

McGee Center – (3800 College Avenue)

Jacksonville

Jacksonville Community Center – (5 Municipal Drive)

First United Methodist Church – (220 W. Main Street)

Cabot

The Peak Center – (506 N. Grant Street) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Community Place – (2102 S. 2nd Street) 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sherwood

Senior Center – (2301 Thornhill Drive)

Moose Lodge – (4000 E. Kiehl Avenue)

Sherwood Forest – (1111 Maryland Avenue)

CALS – Amy Sanders Library (10200 Johnson Drive)

Hot Springs

The Salvation Army – (115 Crescent Avenue)

During periods of extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Check on neighbors, especially those over 65, children under four and anyone with a disability or medical condition.

Schedule outdoor activities to avoid times of peak temperatures, and limit time spent outside.

Make sure pets have an adequate water supply and monitor pets for signs of heat exhaustion or sickness.

Never leave children or pets alone in parked vehicles.

Stay hydrated and avoid liquids that contain high amounts of sugar.

City officials said they will continue to monitor the weather to determine if they will open the cooling centers for additional days throughout the summer.