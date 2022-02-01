LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Most of Arkansas is likely dreading the possibility of icy winter weather later this week but linemen are actually embracing the challenge of the weather.

“They live for this, you know that’s what they do,” Project Manager of Safety Desi Hunter with Entergy said.

Icy conditions and power lines can be dangerous especially if there is enough built up on the lines.

“A half an inch of freezing rain on powerlines can add 500 pounds,” Entergy spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said.

Aside from the typical maintenance of poles, lines, and transformers to make sure they are up-to-date and more apt to handle conditions, there is not a lot power companies can do to get ahead of the storm beyond logistics

“The next 24 hours could be really critical as to where we expect that damage to be and where we need to be to be prepared to address any damage,” Hinkle explained.

Entergy is also encouraging homeowners to be prepared for the storm.

They encourage things like covering exposed outdoor pipes of any kind, making sure alternative heat sources (like fireplaces) are safe, and having enough food and water for a few days should power go out.

They also ask for patients if the power does go out because their crews will be busy and getting to restoring power as quickly as they can.

“You know patients is hard to understand in an event like this it’s not easy for anyone. We’re gonna be there, we’re gonna get people in place to get power restored as soon as possible,” Hunter said.

In the meantime, crews are getting ready and moving people and supplies all over the state to make sure they are ready when inevitably the time comes.

“We’ve done this before and we’ll be prepared,” Hunter said with confidence.