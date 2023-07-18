BENTON, Ar – The 12th annual Missing Persons Event was held at the Benton Event Center on Tuesday. The special gathering was for families with missing loved ones and law enforcement to come together and raise awareness.

The Arkansas attorney general hosted the event, his office says over 500 people are listed as missing.

Some of the families at the event said being around other families with missing loved ones made them feel like they were not alone.

Nikki Driscoll says her mother Kelly Evans went missing in Enola in 2017, says she comes to the event not only to shed light on her mother’s case but to support the other families.

“It’s refreshing because this is my second year coming it gives hope because you talk to a lot of people and you start thinking maybe there will be some headway made,” Driscoll said. “Coming here you see how many other people are going through the same situation.”

During the event, members of the law enforcement community came together with families to raise awareness of the issues surrounding cases of missing persons.

Program Coordinator with the National Criminal Justice Training Center, Derek Vanluchene was also a speaker to law enforcement. He says he wanted officers to know when it comes to missing person cases to continue to involve the family and not leave them in the dark.

“Letting law enforcement know it’s okay to work with families and letting family know it’s okay to work with law enforcement, so they can bring that person home,” Vanluchene said.

Vanluchene says how police react to these cases is crucial.

“They need to learn that they have to react quickly and they have to know their resources,” Vanluchene said.

Among the families was Glenda Miller whose brother Larry Stewart went missing in Little Rock in December of 2022. She says since then the family has been searching tirelessly and she wanted to come to the event to spread awareness.

“It’s the same for all of us no matter how long it’s been people are still hurting.” Miller adds, “I have hope and I will continue to hold on to hope.”

Miller goes on to say she felt like she had gained resources while at the event.

Driscoll says hope is something every family needs to hold on to while searching for their missing loved one.