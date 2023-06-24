LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family is having to say goodbye to a loved one after he was hit and killed in Little Rock.

Saturday, they’re still searching for answers.

“It’s just wrong, I mean he shouldn’t be gone,” aunt of Kenneth Caldwell, Lisa Jones said.

With every balloon is a memory the family of Kenneth Caldwell will hold onto.

“He was a great person, great heart,” Jones said.

The family said Kenneth Caldwell was struck by a car while walking home from work on 12th and University in April, he passed away in May.

The family has been gathering together to support each other as they still hope for closure.

“We don’t have any answers, we don’t understand, I don’t know if we ever will and we need justice,” Jones stated.

Lisa Jones is Kenneth Caldwell’s aunt and she said she wanted to come to the spot where he was struck to be able to say their final farewell.

“This was our chance to say goodbye to him, we really haven’t gotten too,” Jones said.

With every photo and balloon, Lisa said what their family has had to walk through, she hopes no other family has too.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody but I know Kenneth is watching over us and thinking, Aunt Lisa it’s going to be okay,” Jones said.

The investigation is still ongoing.