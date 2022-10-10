CONWAY, Ark – Dry conditions across Arkansas are making it difficult for fire departments in the state.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 71 of Arkansas’s 75 counties remain under a burn ban, with many just hoping for rain.

“This is the driest it’s ever been since I’ve been on the fire department,” Jay Mattox with the Fire Marshall’s Division at the Conway Fire Department said.

Within a matter of seconds, crews could be out of their chairs, and out the door.

“They’re always ready,” said Mattox.

On a normal week, calls at the Conway Fire Department could be anything from a medical emergency to a highway accident. This week though, crews say things are heating up.

“All day it seemed like they were running on grass fires,” said Mattox.

Faulkner County, like most of the state, is currently under a burn ban, cranking up the temperature for crews who said they are battling fires at least twice a day.

“Oh, everything burns faster [under a burn ban],” Captain Chad Davis with the Conway Fire Department said.

Drive along Interstate 40 and you’ll see nothing but dried out and charred grass, remnants of a fire Davis said took days to put out.

“Our first instinct is to always save lives and property,” said Davis.

It’s a busy job that seems to get more stressful as the days without rain continue.

“Our biggest challenge is when we are on a grass fire and then we have multiple calls for fire alarms and medicals and car wrecks like that, it’s just covering everything at once,” Davis said.

Fire crews are asking people in the area to do their part.

“Put out your cigarette butts and watch your chains on your trailer,” said Mattox.

Between all the calls, crews continue to work with one eye always on the sky.

“We’re just hoping and praying it rains and that’s all we can do,” said Davis.