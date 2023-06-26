LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lots of fireworks going off through Independence Day in central Arkansas.

But let’s not stop there. Plenty of other events are taking place in and around the holiday with all manner of family entertainment on tap.

Here’s a list of where to go and what to see for the July 4th holiday:

Independence Day Celebration

July 1, 6 p.m. ‘til

Damascus, North Road

Live music, free meal and activities for the children, fireworks at dusk, hosted by the Damascus Fire Department.

Stars and Stripes 4th of July Fireworks

July 1 (time not given)

Hot Springs Village, Balboa Beach, 476 Ponce de Leon Drive

A fireworks show to watch from the beach.

Kid’s 4th of July Wreath Craft

July 3, 10 a.m.

Little Rock, CALS Children’s Library and Learning Center

For children 6 to 12 years old, a chance to craft their own wreath for Independence Day. A separate event is planned for those over 12.

Balboa Yacht Club Lighted Boat Parade

July 3, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Hot Springs Village, Balboa Yacht Club,

Hosted by the club, the boat parade will tour the lake. Participants should show up with their decorated boat at the Lake Balboa spillway at 7:30 p.m. for a trip through the coves.

Russellville July 4th Fireworks and Celebration

July 4, 5 p.m. ‘til

Russellville downtown

Food is available at 5 p.m., followed by live music at 7:30 p.m., then fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in this event by Mainstreet Russellville.

July 4th celebration

July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fairfield Bay, Fairfield Bay Marina

An all-day event, capping off with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over the lake. Come by land, come by water with boat rentals available at the marina.

Pops on the River

July 4, 5-11 p.m.

Little Rock, First Security Amphitheater 400 President Clinton Ave

Reserved seating and VIP tickets are available to see performers Rodney Block, Nicky Parrish and Midnight South. Food trucks will also be on hand and kids’ activities are planned.

Big Bang on the Range

July 4, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville, AGFF Shooting Range Sports Complex, 2800 Graham Road

It is recommended you bring a chair or blanket to watch this free fireworks show. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 9:30 p.m.

July 4th Fun and Games

July 4, all-day

Petit Jean State Park, 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road, Morrilton

Park staff will have various games and activities throughout the park for family fun.

Celebrate on the Submarine

July 4, 7-10 p.m.

North Little Rock, Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, 120 Riverfront Drive

A watch party onboard the USS Razorback Submarine for Pops on the River. Tickets are $15 per person with parking at $10 per vehicle.

For more Arkansas events, check out our Community Calendar.