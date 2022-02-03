LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow days really aren’t a thing in Arkansas as much with the advent of Zoom, Google Hangout, and AMI days.

Adam and Emme Lefler, however, are rebelling against the notion.

I had this exchange with Adam, who’s 10 years old.

Jay: Shouldn’t you be doin school stuff?

Adam: Yep.

Jay: But we’re not?

Adam: No.

Jay: At least not yet?

Adam: No.

Fair enough.

Little Rock has its share of areas with some good sledding hills. War Memorial Park is the Lefler’s prime spot.

“Sometimes we go on our road where our neighborhood is but we mostly go here,” Emme said.

Normally snow is the prime conduit for good sledding but Adam and Emme said they were still able to get some good speed and distance on the sleet.

“It’s really good for sledding,” Adam said.

The Leflers were the only ones in the area at the time and were only one of a handful of folks who braved the elements.

Adam said it was just more hill for them.

A successful day of sledding after delaying all of the responsibilities the new ‘snow day’ now carries.