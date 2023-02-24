Area churches are holding fish fries around central Arkansas, corresponding to the Lenten season.

The list, by city in alphabetical order:

Benton , Our Lady of Fatima, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 24

, Our Lady of Fatima, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 24 Fairfield Bay , St. Francis of Assisi, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 and 24.

, St. Francis of Assisi, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 and 24. Hot Springs , St. John the Baptist, Knights of Columbus, 4 – 8 p.m., Feb. 24.

, St. John the Baptist, Knights of Columbus, 4 – 8 p.m., Feb. 24. Hot Springs, St.Mary of the Springs, Knights of Columbus, 5 – 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24.

Hot Springs Village , Sacred Heart of Jesus, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m., Feb. 25, March 3 and 24.

, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m., Feb. 25, March 3 and 24. Little Rock , Christ the King, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 and 31.

, Christ the King, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 and 31. Little Rock , Our Lady of Holy Souls, 6 p.m., March 3, 17 and 31.

, Our Lady of Holy Souls, 6 p.m., March 3, 17 and 31. North Little Rock , Immaculate Conception, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 17.

, Immaculate Conception, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 17. North Little Rock , Immaculate Heart of Mary (Marche), 5 – 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 31.

, Immaculate Heart of Mary (Marche), 5 – 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 31. Pine Bluff , St. Joseph’s, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

, St. Joseph’s, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. St. Vincent , St. Mary’s, Knights of Columbus, 5 – 8 p.m., March 17.

, St. Mary’s, Knights of Columbus, 5 – 8 p.m., March 17. Subiaco, St. Benedict, fish fry and silent auction, 4:30 – 8 p.m., March 17.

For other events in and around central Arkansas, check our Community Calendar.