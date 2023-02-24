Area churches are holding fish fries around central Arkansas, corresponding to the Lentin season.
The list, by city in alphabetical order:
- Benton, Our Lady of Fatima, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 24
- Fairfield Bay, St. Francis of Assisi, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 and 24.
- Hot Springs, St. John the Baptist, Knights of Columbus, 4 – 8 p.m., Feb. 24.
- Hot Springs, St.Mary of the Springs, Knights of Columbus, 5 – 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24.
- Hot Springs Village, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Knights of Columbus, 5 p.m., Feb. 25, March 3 and 24.
- Little Rock, Christ the King, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 24, March 10 and 31.
- Little Rock, Our Lady of Holy Souls, 6 p.m., March 3, 17 and 31.
- North Little Rock, Immaculate Conception, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Feb. 24 and March 17.
- North Little Rock, Immaculate Heart of Mary (Marche), 5 – 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 31.
- Pine Bluff, St. Joseph’s, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
- St. Vincent, St. Mary’s, Knights of Columbus, 5 – 8 p.m., March 17.
- Subiaco, St. Benedict, fish fry and silent auction, 4:30 – 8 p.m., March 17.
For other events in and around central Arkansas, check our Community Calendar.