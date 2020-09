A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Getting the census complete is serious business.

A push is on by the Central Arkansas Library System and Sherwood Census with a number of making it easy drive-up events.

Thursday the 24th from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Sherwood Forest Pavilion, Saturday the 26th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dollar General 4109 E. Kiehl Ave and then Sunday the 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rausch Coleman Trammel Estates, 6101 Trammel Estates Drive.