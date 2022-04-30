LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In celebration of 501 Day on Sunday, McDonald’s restaurants in central Arkansas are giving way free food.

In the one-day-only deal, participating McDonald’s restaurants in the 501 area code will be giving out free crispy chicken sandwiches through their app.

“We love our community and wanted to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers in a big way,” local McDonald’s Owner-Operator David Stokes said. “If you haven’t tried our Crispy Chicken Sandwich yet, it’s a great opportunity to come try one on us! If you have, we hope you’ll join us too as we celebrate our Arkansas communities.”

Other events planned for 501 Day include 501 Fest happening in the SoMa district of downtown Little Rock, Ballet Arkansas presents Live at the Plaza and the Arkansas Travelers are hosting the Wichita Wind Surge at Dickey Stephens Park.

501 Day is one in a series of area code specific celebrations McDonald’s is rolling out to communities across the ArkLaTex region in 2022.