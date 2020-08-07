Central Arkansas McDonald’s Offer Free Egg McMuffin on Monday, Aug. 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — McDonald’s restaurants in Central Arkansas are giving out a FREE Egg McMuffin on Monday, August 10.

You can receive this by using the McDonald’s mobile app. Customers can pick up their Free Egg McMuffin sandwich at any participating McDonald’s restaurant during breakfast hours on Monday.

If you miss Monday’s FREE Egg McMuffin don’t worry. As Central Arkansas families prepare for the start of the school year, local McDonald’s restaurants are offering daily deals through their mobile app from August 11-20 like getting a breakfast sandwich for a penny when you buy another one at regular price.