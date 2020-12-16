Central Arkansas prepares for winter driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While Central Arkansans watch for snow, others are watching the roads and preparing for dangerous driving conditions. Little Rock only saw a light flurry during the day Tuesday, but below-freezing temperatures overnight have ARDOT preaching “better safe than sorry” when drivers hit the road.

With the threat of overnight winter weather, road crews are preparing for the worst and making sure drivers are as safe as possible. “We’re in that better safe than sorry approach,” said Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Motorists may have seen ARDOT teams hitting the road, dropping a salt brine to help prevent ice.

“We are out now with trucks,” Parker said, “pre-treating the major highways and bridges.” He says ARDOT sends out teams depending on the forecast, with two key factors determining if trucks will be used.

“If it’s calling for temperatures below freezing, which it is,” Parker explained, “if it’s calling for chances of precipitation, which it is, we’re going to get the trucks out there.”

But ice isn’t the only thing to worry about during a freeze. Trying to avoid the cold can be a critical mistake. “A lot of people like to start their car up, go back inside while it’s warming up,” said Mark Edwards with LRPD. The department reminds drivers that leaving your car unattended is a fast-track to a stolen vehicle, or at the very least, a ticket. “If an officer sees this, he could issue you an environmental citation,” Edwards said.

The best way to stay safe this winter is to leave room between you and salt trucks, never leave your car unattended, and always take it slow. “If your drive normally takes you 15 to 20 minutes,” Parker advised, “maybe you’ll allow for 25 or 30.”

Make sure to check road conditions before you head out in the morning – you can do so at ARDOT’s site here.