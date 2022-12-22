LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.

For those that don’t have a place to stay, multiple warming centers are being opened to help others keep warm.

Officials in Little Rock and North Little Rock said they are opening warming centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday.

Officials said residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations:

Dunbar Community Center – 1001 West 16th, Little Rock, AR 72202, (501) 376-1084

Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209, (501) 918-3975

Stephens Community Center – 3720 West 18th, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 603-9974

West Central Community Center – 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 379-1890

East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202 (501), 374-2881

North Little Rock Warming Center – 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72114, (501-975-8780)

According to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, other warming centers available around central Arkansas include:

Conway County – Residents of Conway County should call 501-215-4911

Faulkner County – Toad Suck Coalition providing hotel stays, call 501-932-0431

Pulaski County – 1st Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall: 1208 West Main (entrance is on Crestview Dr), Jacksonville, AR, 72026

Saline County – 1212 West South Street in the Church of Helping Hands and Caring Hearts/Outside the Walls Ministry Building, Benton, AR, 72015

Van Buren County – Clinton Freedom Outpost, 373 Main Street Clinton, Arkansas 72031 – (501) 317-9133

Other warming centers are available in other parts of the Natural State: