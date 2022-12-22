LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
For those that don’t have a place to stay, multiple warming centers are being opened to help others keep warm.
Officials in Little Rock and North Little Rock said they are opening warming centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday.
Officials said residents can stop by and get out of the cold weather at the following locations:
- Dunbar Community Center – 1001 West 16th, Little Rock, AR 72202, (501) 376-1084
- Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock, AR 72209, (501) 918-3975
- Stephens Community Center – 3720 West 18th, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 603-9974
- West Central Community Center – 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd, Little Rock, AR 72204, (501) 379-1890
- East Little Rock Community Center – 2500 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202 (501), 374-2881
- North Little Rock Warming Center – 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72114, (501-975-8780)
According to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, other warming centers available around central Arkansas include:
- Conway County – Residents of Conway County should call 501-215-4911
- Faulkner County – Toad Suck Coalition providing hotel stays, call 501-932-0431
- Pulaski County – 1st Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall: 1208 West Main (entrance is on Crestview Dr), Jacksonville, AR, 72026
- Saline County – 1212 West South Street in the Church of Helping Hands and Caring Hearts/Outside the Walls Ministry Building, Benton, AR, 72015
- Van Buren County – Clinton Freedom Outpost, 373 Main Street Clinton, Arkansas 72031 – (501) 317-9133
Other warming centers are available in other parts of the Natural State:
- Baxter County – Real Life Church Outreach Center, 1326 Rossi Rd Mountain, Home Arkansas 72653. 870 404-0039.
- Boone County – County Emergency Manager – Daniel Bolen (870-741-2950)
- Calhoun County – Calhoun County Senior Citizen – Nutrition Center at 1133 Prestress DR. Hampton, AR 71744. Contact 870-798-4817 or 870-510-6547
- Lawrence County – The Lawrence County Courthouse lobby located at 315 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge will be open Thursday though the holiday weekend
- Logan County – County Emergency Manager – Tobi Miller (479-963-3218)
- Miller County – Randy Sam Shelter (903-792-7024) – people can sleep in lobby at night or come in during the day to warm up
- Poinsett County – Weiner Rice festival building- 208 kings Highway Weiner, AR, Contact 870-408-1346 / Waldenburg- Waldenburg City Hall-5645 AR 14 Weiner, AR call Dustin 870-408-2513 / Harrisburg-Harrisburg Community building-203 South Harrisburg, AR call Justin Kimble 870-408-5030 / Trumann, AR – Campbell Street Senior Center- 351 Campbell Ave. B.-Truman, AR Police 870-483-6423 / Tyronza- Senior Citizen Building-135 Main St.- call Charles at 870-974-1346, Donna 870-243-4835, Melissa 870-227-1438 /Marked Tree- Marked Tree City Hall- 1 Elm St, Marked Tree, AR-open 24 hours a day / Lepanto- First Baptist Church-302 Kenwood Ave, Lepanto, AR call Chase 870-351-8534
- Sebastian County – Salvation Army Fort Smith – Shelter for families
- Sharp County – Old Hardy Gym, 203 School St, Hardy, AR 72542 / Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Dr, Cherokee Village, AR 72529
- Yell County – Danville First Baptist Church, 1009 Main St. Danville AR 72833 / Dardanelle First United Methodist Church, 100 N 2nd St, Dardanelle AR 72834 / Dardanelle First Baptist Church, 118 S 2nd St, Dardanelle AR 72834 / Contact for ALL THREE warming centers is Emergency Manager Jonathan Wear (479-477-2617).