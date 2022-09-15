LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas LGBTQ+ rights group says they are canceling an event planned with the Arkansas Travelers baseball team over the involvement of a drag queen.

In a post made Thursday morning, the group Central Arkansas Pride said the Out Days event at Dickey-Stephens Ball Park had been called off just hours before the 6:35 p.m. scheduled start.

Organizers said they made the decision after the ball club rejected the group’s plan to have a local drag queen throw out the first pitch for the Traveler’s game against Corpus Christi.

The group said team officials told them they could suggest another person to throw out the pitch, but in the post, the group said its goal for the event was to “promote diversity and visibility” and that the decision to cancel was what needed to happen to, “stay true to that mission.”

Anyone who bought tickets for the event will be able to have the tickets refunded, the post noted.

FOX 16 News has reached out to the Arkansas Travelers for comment on this story. As of the time of this update, there has been no response.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX 16 News tonight for the latest updates.