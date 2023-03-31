LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School districts throughout central Arkansas have begun announcing early dismissals in advance of the expected severe weather Friday.
- Augusta – closing 1:30 p.m.
- Cotton Plant, McClelland, and Tupelo buses at 1:30 pm
- Car riders 1:30 p.m.
- Town buses 1:45 p.m.
- Bebee – closing 1:30 p.m.
- Benton – NO early dismissal
- Parents may check out children
- Bradford – closing 1:45 p.m.
- Cabot – closing 12:30 p.m.
- Des Arc – closing beginning 2:10 p.m.
- Pre-K 2:10 p.m.
- Elementary 2:20 p.m.
- High school 2:30 p.m.
- Jacksonville – closed beginning 11:30 a.m.
- Cheer tryouts cancelled
- Jonesboro – closed 1:30 p.m.
- McCrory – Baseball game with Hazen canceled.
- North Little Rock – closing beginning 11:45 a.m.
- North Little Rock Elementary: 11:45 a.m.
- North Little Rock Middle School: 12:30 p.m.
- North Little Rock High School: 1:05 p.m.
- Little Rock – open; all afterschool events canceled
- From the school district: Students may be held “if weather is too severe to transport students home by bus at regular dismissal times.”
- Lonoke – closing beginning 12:45 pm.
- Pre-K 12:45
- Primary 1 p.m.
- Elementary 1:10 p.m.
- High school 1:20 p.m.
- Mayflower – NO early dismissal
- Parents may check out children with no penalty.
- Newport – closed 12:30 p.m.
- Tornado shelter at school and near hospital are open
- Searcy – closed, buses begin at 1:30 p.m.
- Stuttgart – closing 1:30 p.m.
- Vilonia – baseball postponed
The severe weather alert was upgraded to a Level 5, the highest possible level, mid-morning Friday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.