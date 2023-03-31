LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School districts throughout central Arkansas have begun announcing early dismissals in advance of the expected severe weather Friday.

  • Augusta – closing 1:30 p.m.
    • Cotton Plant, McClelland, and Tupelo buses at 1:30 pm
    • Car riders 1:30 p.m.
    • Town buses 1:45 p.m.
  • Bebee – closing 1:30 p.m.
  • Benton – NO early dismissal
    • Parents may check out children
  • Bradford – closing 1:45 p.m.
  • Cabot – closing 12:30 p.m.
  • Des Arc – closing beginning 2:10 p.m.
    • Pre-K 2:10 p.m.
    • Elementary 2:20 p.m.
    • High school 2:30 p.m.
  • Jacksonville – closed beginning 11:30 a.m.
    • Cheer tryouts cancelled
  • Jonesboro – closed 1:30 p.m.
  • McCrory – Baseball game with Hazen canceled.
  • North Little Rock – closing beginning 11:45 a.m.
    • North Little Rock Elementary: 11:45 a.m.
    • North Little Rock Middle School: 12:30 p.m.
    • North Little Rock High School: 1:05 p.m.
  • Little Rock – open; all afterschool events canceled
    • From the school district: Students may be held “if weather is too severe to transport students home by bus at regular dismissal times.”
  • Lonoke – closing beginning 12:45 pm.
    • Pre-K 12:45
    • Primary 1 p.m.
    • Elementary 1:10 p.m.
    • High school 1:20 p.m.
  • Mayflower – NO early dismissal
    • Parents may check out children with no penalty.
  • Newport – closed 12:30 p.m.
    • Tornado shelter at school and near hospital are open
  • Searcy – closed, buses begin at 1:30 p.m.
  • Stuttgart – closing 1:30 p.m.
  • Vilonia – baseball postponed

The severe weather alert was upgraded to a Level 5, the highest possible level, mid-morning Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.