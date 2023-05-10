LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three Central Arkansas high school students are among those named as U.S. presidential scholars, which recognizes high school seniors for various accomplishments.

The Arkansas students named are:

Neil Sash of Conway, Episcopal Collegiate School

Sydney Elizabeth Massey of Little Rock, eStem High Public Charter School

Mariam Tariq Parray of Little Rock, Pulaski Academy

Sash, Massey and Parray were three of 161 high school seniors named in the class. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects the students every year based on their academic success, community service and leadership.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona gave the students encouraging words and pushed the scholars to continue to take initiative in their lives.

“I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” Cardona said. “Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created in 1964. It has expanded over the years to recognize more students who excel in visual, literary and performing arts. Students with accomplishments in career and technical education fields are also recognized.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their achievements this summer with an online recognition program.

To view a complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars, visit ED.gov.