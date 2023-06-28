LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the temperatures expected to soar this week, summer camps in central Arkansas are adjusting to keep campers cool.

Executive Director Joel Gill says they have around 40 people on staff, and they prepare months in advance for summer.

“All of them are certified in first aid and CPR plus we have many that are lifeguards or professional rescuers,” Gill said.

Gill said they have around 140 campers from 1st to 12th grade and with the potential for temperatures to creep up this week they have plans are in place.

“We bought a couple of new fans with misting systems. We went to Sam’s and bought 3000 popsicles,” Gill said.

Gill said cabins for campers are air-conditioned, but staff members are still monitoring the forecast. He also said all campers have water bottles.

“If we know that there’s going to be an excessive heat warning, what we will do is try to keep those kids or give them breaks,” Gill said.

He said safety is top of mind with a nurse on site.

“We have not had any issues related to heat this summer. In the past we have had situations where a kid might get a little overheated and might need to go cool down but nothing to the extent where anyone had to get secondary care,” Gill said.

He added they always want to make sure all campers and staff are safe which is why they try to have a lot of options to combat the heat.

“We are blessed to have an indoor space where they can cool off from time to time,” Gill said.

Ferncliff Summer Camp Counselor Lesleigh Sullivan said she takes the responsibility of her job seriously

“They trust me a lot and so I have to show them I care for them as well and make sure they stay cool,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says she keeps a close eye on her campers.

“When it’s especially hot outside sometimes we move activities indoors and we encourage our campers to wear lighter clothes,” Sullivan said.

Gill said depending on how high the temperatures reach they will continue to adjust when needed.