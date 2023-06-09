LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thieves are at it again with more reports of materials and belongings being stolen out of the yards of tornado victims as repairs are being made.

It’s been happening for weeks and is only getting worse.

We previously told you about a family who had over $4,000 worth of building materials for a new roof that was stolen.

Now, belongings are what have vanished from Joshua Baxter’s home he uses to rent out.

He says $7,000 worth of furniture, tables, tools and a washer and dryer were stolen right out of his home on Summerland Court.

“It was almost like a joke had been played on me,” Baxter said as he relives the moment, he noticed his things were gone.

His garage door was off, and tarp covered the opening as it was in the process of being repaired.

He says about $40,000 have been put into repairs so far with about $15,000 left to do.

“Unfortunately, insurance has been great, but there is at least $5 or 10,000 that is going to come out of pocket. So, it hit us hard.”

Baxter said March 31 wasn’t the toughest day of his life, but it was close.

Baxter has cameras at the home, but the tornado wiped out the system, so he didn’t capture them on video.

He said he’s spoke with a number of neighbors who’ve delt with the same issue.

He wants the robbers to start thinking about what it’s like to be someone else and not take advantage of the situation.

And it’s a message he wishes he didn’t have to send out, but to other victims whose damaged homes attract unwanted guests, he warns to be careful and keep things locked up.

“As much as we want to trust each other in a situation like this, people are out to do what they have to do,” Baxter said.

Joshua Baxter adds to the growing list of tornado victim that have been robbed in Little Rock. LRPD have said that as many as eight victims have filed reports.

If you know of someone who is committing these acts, report it to your local police department.