LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas Water assures customers that it is working to resolve a problem with discolored water in its service area and that the water is safe to drink.

Customers first notified the utility about a slight yellow discoloration in the water on June 22, representatives said. Since it was only a few calls, staff assumed it was connected to a scouring event from increased system usage as temperatures climbed.

Scouring is when increased water flow removes minerals, including manganese, from a water pipe’s inner walls.

The service reported calls were generally coming from areas south of the Arkansas River but north of Interstate 630.

As calls increased over the next few days a more thorough examination was undertaken, officials said.

The examination revealed increased levels of manganese from Lake Maumelle water being sent to the treatment plant.

In light of the findings, operators have adjusted the system to draw water from lower manganese depths, officials said. Also, water plant staff have adjusted the treatment process and are increasing sample frequency.

Officials added that on Wednesday afternoon CAW staff will flush water through the system to accelerate the clearing process.

While CAW states the water is safe to drink with manganese levels well below any risk threshold, officials still recommend not washing clothes in order to prevent stains until the discoloration clears.

CAW did not give a time frame for when it expects the water to clear, it did state everything is being done to end the issue quickly.