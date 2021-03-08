Central Arkansas Water offers billing adjustments for customers with leaks due to storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Last month’s unprecedented snowstorm caused leaks to residents’ water pipes statewide causing numerous private water lines to rupture in central Arkansas, creating unexpected expenses for some Central Arkansas Water customers.

CAW never stopped providing water during the storm, which meant water continued flowing to homes with leaks if customers did not turn off their water to their homes. These customers may start seeing increased bills for the water used. CAW wants to assist as much as possible and also recognizes that above the cost of the water, many property owners now face unexpected repair bills.

Typically, when a customer experiences a leak on their side of the meter, CAW will provide a leak adjustment credit on their account of 50%. This is done once the property owner provides evidence to CAW of the repair to fix the leak.

Due to the severity of these storms and the number of leaks in the community, CAW is increasing the 50% leak adjustment to 75% for a limited time.

Customers who experienced a leak from February 11 through Feb. 22 may submit a receipt proving repair of the broken pipe to CAW for 75% credit for the water volume portion of their bill covering that period.

To expedite this process, CAW requests that customers follow these steps:

Email a copy of the repair receipt to customerservice@carkw.com with the subject line “Winter Storm Leak Adjustment.”

Include the customer’s name and address on the account where the repair was made, and your phone number. You may also include the account number.

Customers without the ability to email their receipt should contact CAW Customer Service at 501-372-5161 for assistance.