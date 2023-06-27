LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Between tornados, hail, and other severe weather, cars in Arkansas are not having an easy time in 2023. The damage brought by storms is leaving some drivers waiting weeks or even months to get their cars safely back on the road.

Capitol Glass Company in Little Rock said they are the busiest they’ve ever been and the window, for how long it can take to replace a piece of glass, just keeps growing.

“10 years ago it was like a haircut, you just showed up and got it done,” third-generation owner of Capitol Glass Co. Aaron Grimes said.

Looking through the rearview mirror, Grimes remembers simpler times. Since 1950, his family and Capitol Glass Company in Little Rock have been helping people dealing with window damage, but many are noticing that everywhere their latest repair is taking longer than they remember.

“Glass has changed significantly, especially over the past five to six years,” Grimes explained.

Safety features such as lane assistance, auto-breaking, rain sensors, etc. are included in some cars but not others of the same model. Every feature is contained in the box in front of your rear-view mirror. Each individual feature tweaks the windshield enough that an entirely different piece of glass is needed.

Five to six years ago, half of Capitol Glass Company was warehouse space stocked with parts Grimes said could fit 80% of vehicles on the road, but now the company is having to transition the area into a calibration location for all the safety-feature-rich vehicles that are out there. At the same time, they can’t use the space to store parts effectively due to the thousands of types of windshields now needed for any newer car.

“It’s the same physical piece of glass, but there are 15 to 20 different bracket options,” Grimes stated. “Back 10 years before all the safety features, your auto braking, the lane departure, all of that, there was one windshield to fit any Chevy truck, suburban, anything in that same family one glass would fit it all.”

The complex pieces are sometimes only made by the manufacturer, raising the price, making insurance necessary to afford the repair, and further extending the process. A historic tornado coupled with hail also is causing an issue with demand.

“Every glass shop in town is as busy as we’ve ever been, so we’re fighting over parts. The warehouses in town are trying to get more stock in Little Rock. You add all those things together and it just kind of becomes a bottleneck,” Grimes said.

Still, some customers are able to get the repair done in a couple of days if they call. The smaller or more niche the manufacturer is, the greater your chance of waiting. One foreign car in the shop has waited five months for a door window Grimes explained.

Capitol Glass Co. said they are fixing about 40 vehicles a day, and would do more of the manpower was there. At the same time, because of this increased demand caused by natural disasters, anyone they hired may have to be laid off once things slow down.

Capitol Glass Co., Inc. is located at the corner of 8th Street and Broadway and claims to be the oldest locally owned and operated auto glass company in Arkansas.

